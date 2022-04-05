Ghana School of Law SRC meets with Chief Imam, mark 62nd SRC Week

The School of Law executives with the Chief Imam

Ghana School of Law marks SRC Week

The leadership of the Ghana School of Law Students Representative Council have met with the Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Nuhu Sharabutu.



The meeting was to inform the veteran Muslim head of the school’s SRC Week celebrations as well as to inform him of the historic formation of an Islamic Community Student’s Association in the School, 50 years on.



The formation of this group a way of deepening the cordial relationship, peaceful co-existence between Christian and Muslim students, as well as to tolerate each other’s religion, a statement said.

Also in attendance was the Vice President of the SRC for the main campus at Makola, Fauziya Tijani.



The 62nd Law Week of the Ghana School of Law was launched during a period when the Part Two intake One students and the Part One Intake One students who were expected to also write the Bar Exams in June 2022, were also writing their mock exams.



The week-long celebration was launched by the President of the SRC, Wonder Victor Kutor.



Delivering a lecture at the opening of the week-long celebrations, a Supreme Court Judge, His Lordship, Justice Yonny Kulendi, called for the adherence of all elements of what he said constitutes a constitution of Ghana.



Speaking on the topic, “Constitutionalism: a case for Ghana,” the justice of the Supreme Court said that: “A proper constitution is demonstrated by 11 elements. These are popular sovereignty, separation of powers and checks and balances, the rule of law, responsible and accountable government, the independent judiciary, independent media, respect for individual rights and freedom, respect for self-determination, civilian control of the military, police govern by rules and judicial control and finally judicial review of all actions.”

Philip Jude Mensah, a Deputy Commissioner of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), urged the students to go into the practice of tax law when they are eventually called to the Bar.



“Where we are now, we have realized there are not too many tax lawyers. We would urge you to endeavour to go into that practice as tax lawyers to help us all streamline the sector.



“But indeed, the Commissioner General whose shoes I am stepping in has just a few remarks, he wants me to let you know that this year will see the rolling out of some new tax measures some of which are the E-Levy and the payment of taxes online,” he said.



The school’s SRC President, Wonder Victor Kutor thanked the GRA official.



The week-long celebration also saw to the cutting of a symbolic cake by the President of the SRC.

This was done with assistance from the other executives, with support from the Supreme Court Judge, Justice Yonny Kulendi, and a Deputy Commissioner of the GRA, Philip Jude Mensah, who represented the Commissioner General, Rev Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu Amoah.



The SRC Week, which ends on April 9, 2022, with a football gala among the various campuses and a trip to the University Texas School of Law, will in the course of the week, also see to the delivering of lectures by both the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and the Minister of Communication and Digitization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.



The 62nd SRC WEEK which has been christened ‘Academic Week’ comes days after a new Director, Yaw Oppong, took over from Kwesi Prempeh Eck, who retired on April 1, after serving at the helm for a decade.







