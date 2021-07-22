Ghana School of Law SRC president-elect calls on Lands Minister

Wonder Victor Kutor and Samuel Abu Jinapor

Source: Patrick Biddah, Contributor

The Student Representative Council President-elect of the Ghana School of Law, Mr. Wonder Victor Kutor has paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor to inform him of his successful election on April 25, this year and that of the next SRC week.

The courtesy call which came off on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, was also to inform the Minister who is a lawyer about the swearing-in ceremony of the new SRC executives which is expected in some few weeks but most importantly to solicit the support of the Minister towards the establishment of a students’ scholarship fund for needy students.



The SRC President-elect who described the meeting with the Minister as progressive reiterated his commitment to implementing all his campaign promises among which was to establish a scholarship fund.



“Honorable Minister, I run a campaign with the promise of establishing a scholarship fund for the needy. That promise cannot be actualized if I do not make the effort to seek support from our leaned friends in positions of trust and cooperate Ghana in general ”, he stressed.



Welcoming the SRC President-elect to his office, Mr. Jinapor congratulated him and reminded him of his campaign promises.

According to the Minister, the road to becoming a successful leader at the political and national level first starts at how well you lead your colleagues which is why he will encourage him to do his ultimate best to live up to the confidence reposed in him by the students.



“I am happy to hear about your SRC week. I am looking forward to it because it will afford me the opportunity to explain with legal backing why the burning of excavators is justified by the state as well a platform for me to further give updates on the state of other measures taken by the government at dealing with the illegal mining issues”, he noted.



For him, it is will also be an opportunity to highlight the policy direction of the government on land litigations.