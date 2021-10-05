Ghana School of Law SRC to petition Parliament over mass failure

The SRC says it will hold a press conference on Thursday after which it will petition parliament

• The Ghana School of Law SRC says it is engaging the school’s management over the recent entrance examination results

• The SRC has also scheduled a press conference on Thursday



• Only 28% of candidates passed in this year’s Law School Entrance exams



The Student Representative Council of the Ghana Law School has said it will be petitioning Parliament on Thursday, October 7, 2021.



The announcement comes after several concerns had been raised about the published results of the 2021 Law School entrance exam which saw only 28%, representing 790 out of 2,824 candidates passing.



This comes after emerging reports that the raw scores obtained by candidates show 1,289 of the candidates who sat for the exam had 50% of the total marks, but only 790 were offered admission.



In a press release signed by SRC Secretary, Safo Kwame Oheneba, the students group said it is engaging the management of the school over the development.

“The Students Representative Council of the Ghana School of Law has been following developments with respect to the Ghana School of Law entrance examination which was administered in August 2021. The SRC recognizes the grievances of students and currently has in its possession the raw score of students who sat the exam.



“The President of the SRC, Mr Wonder Victor Kutor is currently in a meeting with management with respect to the issues. The outcome of the meeting will be communicated in due course,” the Council stated.



Subject to the outcome of the meeting, the SRC in the press release stated that it will hold a press conference on Thursday, following which a petition will be presented to the parliament of Ghana.



The Ghana School of Law has over the years become known for recording mass failures in its annual entrance examinations.



However, according to some critics, this development is not due to the inability of candidates to meet the requirements including passing in the entrance exam, but has been largely due to capacity constraints and refusal by the General Legal Council to open up legal education in the country.