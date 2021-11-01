Ghana School of Law did not state pass mark of 50% for admission - Godfred Dame clarifies

Godfred Dame, Attorney-General

•Your resolution is not binding Godfred Dame tells parliament

• Parliament has passed a resolution for GLC to compel the Ghana Law School to admit the 499 students



•499 law students petition parliament



The Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has indicated that the Ghana Legal Council did not state that the pass mark for the entrance exams into the law school is 50%.



According to him, the notice published in Daily Graphic on May 14, 2021, stated that “applicants may be granted admission if they have passed the entrance examination conducted by the GLC.”



Also, in a letter addressed to the Speaker of Parliament following a resolution by Parliament directing the General Legal Council to admit some 499 students, who allegedly passed but were denied admissions, Godfred Dame indicated that the contention that GLC advertised pass mark was 50% is erroneous and insupportable.

“The notice in the Daily Graphic of May 14, 2021, inviting applications from suitably qualified Ghanaians for admission into the Ghana School of Law did not state a pass mark of 50% or any at all as a basis for admission.



“The notice stated that applicants may be granted admission if they have passed the entrance examination conducted by the GLC.



“The notice also did not state the manner in which a pass mark set by the GLC would be determined. It is clear; therefore, that contention that the 'originally announced' or 'advertised' pass mark was '50% is erroneous and insupportable'," Myjoyonline quoted.



Parliament, thus, passed a resolution for GLC to compel the Ghana Law School to admit the 499 students who sat for the 2021 entrance exams and passed in accordance with the marking scheme as advertised.



However, the Attorney General has said the resolution is not binding.

The Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has suggested to Parliament that the resolution they passed asking the General Legal Counsel and the Ghana School of law to admit LLB students, who obtained 50 per cent pass mark, is not binding.



“We do not want to get to contempt of Parliament issues. Whilst recognizing the general legislative powers of Parliament in Ghana, except as have been circumscribed by the Constitution, I am constrained to advise that Parliament is devoid of power through the use of Parliamentary resolutions, to control the process of admission into the Ghana School of Law."



“The mode of exercising legislative power enshrined in article 106 of the Constitution does not admit of resolutions.” The response added.