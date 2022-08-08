Ghana School of Law is 'prepared to admit as many students that will qualify' – Yaw Oppong

Ghana School of Law

Lawyer Yaw Oppon, Director of Legal Education, Ghana School of Law, GSL, has stated that his outfit is prepared to admit as many students that will qualify for the entrance examination.

According to him, officials of the Law School situated in Makola, Accra, do not work to restrict admissions.



Oppong explained on Citi FM's 'The Big Issue' programme on Saturday, August 6, that, “we are prepared to admit as many students that will qualify. Nobody has an interest in restricting admissions to the Ghana School of Law.



“Everything is being done to ensure that as many will pass the entrance exam and also otherwise qualify.



“Who is it that will control numbers? Even though other professions do… that is not what the law school and its authorities have been doing over the years."

The legal practitioner who was part of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's 2020 legal team for the election petition case further noted that all the regulations for the entrance examinations for prospective LLB students into the Ghana School of Law were fair.



“These rules that you are talking about affect everybody. Those who set the rules have children who [also] want to come to the Ghana School of law; don’t they have relatives? Nobody gives concessions to anyone,” Yaw Oppong stressed.



The Ghana School of Law, Makola, currently has campuses at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, University of Ghana and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



PEN