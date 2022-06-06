Deputy Minister of Health, Mahama Asei Seini

The Deputy Minister of Health, Mahama Asei Seini, has charged the National Executives of the Ghana Society of Biomedical Engineers, GSBE to work hard to achieve results for their members thereby taking advantage of the Agenda 111 to get their members at home employed when the hospitals are completed.

He added that healthcare delivery is the heartbeat of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and therefore the President is dedicated to solving issues that concern healthcare delivery and providers in the country and Biomedical Engineers are no exception.



Ghana Society of Biomedical Engineers encouraged to take advantage of Agenda 111



In an interview with the Deputy Health Minister during the final day of the two-day Ghana Society of Biomedical Engineers 3rd National Conference at the All Nations University in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital, Mr. Asei Seini noted that he will fight at the Ministerial level for the financial clearance to get Biomedical Engineers at home employed.



The outgoing General Secretary of the Society, Ing. George Boadu speaking on the theme “Harnessing the Biomedical Engineering and Technology Workforce, A key for the delivery of Quality Healthcare in Ghana”, noted that Biomedical Engineers see to it that equipment in a health facility works effectively to promote quality healthcare delivery.



Ing. Baah mentioned that ”faulty equipment can produce wrong results for the Medical Doctors to prescribe treatment”.

He entreated stakeholders to ensure that all hospitals nationwide are equipped with simulators.



The Eastern Regional Health Director, Dr. Winfred Ofosu reiterated that in order to enhance quality healthcare delivery, it is very vital that Biomedical Engineers and BEs are provided with the needed resources.



Dr. Ofosu added that the work of BEs should not be underestimated in the healthcare delivery system.



He advised professionals to upgrade ”so as to remain relevant to technological demands”.