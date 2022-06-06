2
Menu
News

Ghana Society of Biomedical Engineers encouraged to take advantage of Agenda 111

Mahama Asei Seini,, Deputy Minister of Health, Mahama Asei Seini

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Deputy Minister of Health, Mahama Asei Seini, has charged the National Executives of the Ghana Society of Biomedical Engineers, GSBE to work hard to achieve results for their members thereby taking advantage of the Agenda 111 to get their members at home employed when the hospitals are completed.

He added that healthcare delivery is the heartbeat of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and therefore the President is dedicated to solving issues that concern healthcare delivery and providers in the country and Biomedical Engineers are no exception.

Ghana Society of Biomedical Engineers encouraged to take advantage of Agenda 111

In an interview with the Deputy Health Minister during the final day of the two-day Ghana Society of Biomedical Engineers 3rd National Conference at the All Nations University in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital, Mr. Asei Seini noted that he will fight at the Ministerial level for the financial clearance to get Biomedical Engineers at home employed.

The outgoing General Secretary of the Society, Ing. George Boadu speaking on the theme “Harnessing the Biomedical Engineering and Technology Workforce, A key for the delivery of Quality Healthcare in Ghana”, noted that Biomedical Engineers see to it that equipment in a health facility works effectively to promote quality healthcare delivery.

Ing. Baah mentioned that ”faulty equipment can produce wrong results for the Medical Doctors to prescribe treatment”.

Ghana Society of Biomedical Engineers encouraged to take advantage of Agenda 111He entreated stakeholders to ensure that all hospitals nationwide are equipped with simulators.

The Eastern Regional Health Director, Dr. Winfred Ofosu reiterated that in order to enhance quality healthcare delivery, it is very vital that Biomedical Engineers and BEs are provided with the needed resources.

Dr. Ofosu added that the work of BEs should not be underestimated in the healthcare delivery system.

He advised professionals to upgrade ”so as to remain relevant to technological demands”.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Prof. Lydia Aziato is the first nurse to attain the position of Vice Chancellor
Mohammed Salisu is ready to play for Black Stars - Kurt Okraku confirms after latest meeting
SUVs, Saloon cars, Briefcases: List of things banned by the AFRC under JJ Rawlings in 1979
No teacher trainee has impregnated 24 students, headmistress, 4 teachers – GES debunks report
How Ken Agyapong went from ‘exiting’ Parliament to entering NPP presidential race
National Security Ministry warns of likely terrorist activity in North East, Upper East regions
The Ghanaian girl who presented a bouquet to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Malawi bans South African dancer who performs 'without pants'
I converted to Islam because of my girlfriend - Thomas Partey
'She wants me dead and gone' - Delay breaks down in tears