Ghana, Spain set to promote cultural exchange

Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

The Embassy of Spain has held a world-class flamenco show in Ghana to colligate the relationship between Ghana and Spain.

The show which is entitled ‘A Tierra’ by Sara Neito was initiated by the Embassy of Spain and The Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture. It came off at the National Theatre in Accra. The show is to express and exhibit the rich culture of Spain through singing, dancing and drama which will serve as a way of connecting Ghanaians and the Spanish through culture and arts.



Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in his address acknowledged the dance as an outstanding emblem of Spain that exhibits and uniquely promotes its culture.



“The flamenco dance as I have been made to understand evokes passion and energy so unique that it continues to stand out as one of the most exciting art which we will witness today. No wonder the Spanish dance is recognized as a symbol of the nation’s identity performed and enjoyed throughout the world".



"The uniqueness and vibrancy of Spanish culture should not be underestimated. It is therefore not a surprise that Spain host the United Nations World Tourism Organization headquarters since its formation in 1975,” he said.



With strong hope and affirmations, he said that the show will bring Ghanaians and Spanish society closer as it is meant to promote cultural exchange among the two countries.

In his address, the Ambassador of Spain to Ghana José Javier Guitérrez Blanco-Navarrete said that he was motivated to host the show because of the way Ghanaians exhibited their culture energetically at the national theatre.



“When I came to Accra, one of the things that attracted me is the national theatre which I could sense the vibrancy of Ghanaian culture being displayed and I said to myself, we must organize a first-class show in this place, a few months later history has become reality it is indeed a great honor to provide two first-class in Accra and also in Kumasi,” he said.



Mr. Blanco-Navarrete indicated that the purpose of organizing the show is to connect Spanish society and Ghanaian society through art and culture. “The show seeks to bring Ghanaians and the Spanish society closer as one of the main partners of Spain. It is also a reflection of the bilateral partnership between Spain and Ghana and also to push forward cultural exchange and cooperation in Ghana,” he indicated



Also, he said flamenco was chosen because of the composition it is made of and the power it exhibits when it is being performed. “Why Flamenco because it combines music, dance and songs always with a strong conversion a form in most powerful in a dramatic way,” he said.



Some dignitaries who came were: The vice president of Ghana Mahamudu Bawumia, the second lady of Ghana Samira Bawumia, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Mark Okraku Mantey and Accra Mayor, Elizabeth Sackey.