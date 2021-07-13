Ghana Statistical Service head nearly collapses at press briefing

• Professor Samuel Kobina Annim has been rushed to a hospital for medical attention

• This comes after he encountered an unusual occurrence during his presentation



• The sad incident was contained in a video sighted by GhanaWeb



It was a rather sad moment when the head of Ghana Statistical Service, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim went speechless on stage while updating the public on the progress of the ongoing Population and Housing Census exercise.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim who appeared perfectly fine began to stammer and stagger momentarily.



"We also have some...," these were the words he said before going mute while struggling to complete the sentence.

He was immediately attended to by some young men at the event who tried to ascertain what the problem was whilst trying to get the event which was streaming live off air.



Professor Samuel Kobina Annim has since been reported to be receiving treatment at a health facility.



It is still unknown what accounted for the unfortunate incident.



