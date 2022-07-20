Ghana Tertiary Education to review minimum entry requirements into universities - Adutwum

Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum

Source: GNA

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) is reviewing the minimum entry requirements for admission into the country's universities, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister for Education, said on Wednesday.

As a result, the GTEC would seriously consider the issues of D7 and E8 in core subjects.



He told parliament that the need to review the minimum entry requirements into the various tertiary institutions had become even more critical, given the government's target to increase the Gross Tertiary Enrolment Ratio (GTER) from 20 percent to 40 percent by 2030.



Mr. Adutwum said this in response to a question posed by Mr. Paul Apreku Twum- Barimah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa East, on what interventions the ministry was putting in place to cater for the large number of students who obtained grades D7 and E8 in core subjects and hence were unable to gain admission to universities.

"Mr. Speaker taking a second look at the students who obtain grades D7 and E8 in core subjects is critical to the attainment of this target.



"Once the GTEC completes its work, the ministry will appropriately lay it before the cabinet and consequently before this august house for consideration of recommendations," he said.



Dr. Adutwum, who is also the MP for Bosomtwe Constituency, mentioned the improvement in the TVET space and the finalisation of operationalising open universities as some of the interventions adopted by the ministry to achieve this goal.