Ghana Tourism Authority to shut down hospitality facilities without licences in Volta and Oti Regions

About 51 hospitality facilities in Volta/Oti regions are operating illegally without GTA permit

The Volta/Oti Office of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has announced that it will from Wednesday, July 6, 2022, commence the clamping down of Hotels and other hospitality facilities that are operating without licences in the two Regions.

The Volta/Oti Regional Director of Ghana Tourism Authority, Alexander Nketia disclosed this in an interview with GBC news in Ho, the Volta Regional Capital.



The Volta/Oti Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Alexander Nketia said about 51 hospitality facilities in the two regions are operating illegally without a permit from the authority, a practice he said makes regulation of their activities difficult.



Mr. Nketia said the GTA periodically embarks on such exercises to get facilities operating illegally in the hospitality industry regularised. He said the Authority in collaboration with the police will go out to close down such facilities until they acquired or renew their licences.

He admonished hospitality facilities operating with expired or without licences in the Volta and Oti Regions to visit the office of the Authority to regularise their facilities ahead of the exercise to avoid being closed down.



The exercise is expected to last for 12 days.