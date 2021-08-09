Ghana-UAE Embassy denies visa free entry reports

The Ghanaian Embassy has ratified that the processes for its implementation have not been completed

• The Ghana Embassy in Abu Dhabi has said a visa-free entry for Ghanaian passport to the UAE has not been fully implemented

• The Embassy has asked Ghanaians to disregard the information



• A report to Parliament said the move seeks to foster bilateral relations between Ghana and the UAE



The office of the Embassy of Ghana in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, has refuted reports that Ghanaian passport holders seeking to travel to Dubai will be permitted free entry into the UAE per the visa waiver agreement.



A press release by the Ghanaian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, dated August 9, 2021, has urged the public to disregard the message.



“It has come to the attention of the Embassy that some publications on the internet and on social media seem to suggest that Ghana passport holders can now travel visa-free to the United Arab Emirates following the ratification by the Parliament of Ghana of the Memorandum of Understanding on Mutual Exemption of Entry Visa Requirements between Ghana and the United Arab Emirates,” parts of the statement read.



According to media publications, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Bryan Acheampong, presenting the report before parliament, explained that both Ghana and the UAE showed commitment to further foster bilateral relations.

Mr. Acheampong revealed that the visa-free waiver agreement between the two countries does not come with obligations imposing Ghana-UAE to admit persons of questionable character into their terrains.



The Embassy, however, clarified that although the agreement has been ratified by the Parliament of Ghana, the processes for its implementation have not been completed.



The Embassy stated that it is will “officially communicate any changes to the current entry visa regime between Ghana and the United Arab Emirates when the agreement comes into force.”



Below is a copy of the statement by the Embassy:







