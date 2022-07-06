0
Menu
News

Ghana, US agree to pursue areas of mutual interest

Virginia Palmer And Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey .jpeg Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Ambassador of US to Ghana, Virginia E. Palmer

Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghanaian government and the government of the United States of America have agreed to pursue areas of mutual interest and concern in their bilateral relations.

The countries agreed to this when the new Ambassador of the United States of America to Ghana, Ms. Virginia E. Palmer paid a courtesy call on Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey on Tuesday, 5th July 2022.

The objective of the meeting was to discuss ways to deepen cooperation between Ghana and the United States of America.

During the meeting, the US Ambassador commended the Government of Ghana for its successful two-year tenure as Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and noted Ghana's leadership on various fronts.

She also highlighted the importance of collaboration between Ghana and the US during Ghana's tenure on the United Nations Security Council.

Ms. Botchwey used the occasion to also outline Ghana's priorities for its tenure on the Security Council and indicated the willingness of Ghana to work with the US in pursuing areas of mutual interest and concern.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users call for the arrest of V8 driver over police dispatch
Over 9-month salary arrears controversy hits Dr. Duffour’s EIB Network
How KON responded to question about expenditure on National Cathedral
Teacher unions declare strike over Cost-of Living-Allowance
Ghana banned by FIFA over age-cheating
Mahama, all politicians from north have failed Northerners - Ken Agyapong
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Jackie Appiah was ‘unwise’ to flaunt mansion - Bulldog
Budo: The famous Kumasi vigilante whose death rocked Asanteman