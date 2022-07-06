Ghana, US agree to pursue areas of mutual interest

Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Ambassador of US to Ghana, Virginia E. Palmer

The Ghanaian government and the government of the United States of America have agreed to pursue areas of mutual interest and concern in their bilateral relations.

The countries agreed to this when the new Ambassador of the United States of America to Ghana, Ms. Virginia E. Palmer paid a courtesy call on Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey on Tuesday, 5th July 2022.



The objective of the meeting was to discuss ways to deepen cooperation between Ghana and the United States of America.



During the meeting, the US Ambassador commended the Government of Ghana for its successful two-year tenure as Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and noted Ghana's leadership on various fronts.

She also highlighted the importance of collaboration between Ghana and the US during Ghana's tenure on the United Nations Security Council.



Ms. Botchwey used the occasion to also outline Ghana's priorities for its tenure on the Security Council and indicated the willingness of Ghana to work with the US in pursuing areas of mutual interest and concern.