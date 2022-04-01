Ghana Union of Professional Students opens nomination forms for the 2022/2023 election of new officers

Nominations opened from Wednesday, 30th March to Thursday 7th April

Source: Eric Murphy Asare, Contributor

The Electoral Commission of the Ghana Union of Professional Students (GUPS) has opened nominations for the election of new officers for the 2022/2023 academic calendar.

A release signed by the chairman of the 5 member committee of the electoral commission, Mr Ernest McCasland Antwi and issued by the secretary of the electoral commission outlined the payment channel, date of buying and submitting forms and date for the closure of nomination forms.



The nomination according to the release has been open from Wednesday, 30th March to Thursday 7th April, giving the aspirants an adequate time to file and submit their applications.



The communique also outlined that the vetting of aspirants comes on the 9th of April after the submission of forms followed by the Congress on the 15th to 17th of April at the Methodist University, Dansoman in Accra.

The price of nominations form ranges from 1100 Ghs to 1500 Ghs. Portfolios open to fill are the President, the General Secretary, the Women's Commissioner, the Coordinating Secretary, the Press and Information Secretary, the Programs and Project Secretary and the International Relations Secretary, the Financial Secretary and the Treasurer.



Prices are based on the portfolio of the aspirant as indicated in the release attached.