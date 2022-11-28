0
Menu
News

Ghana Vs. South Korea: Ghanaians must not engage in betting – Prophet Badu Kobi

Badu Kobi?resize=600%2C401&ssl=1 Founder and Leader of Glorious Wave Church, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Founder and Leader of Glorious Wave Church, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has warned Ghanaians not to bet on Ghana’s match against South Korea during his sermon on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Meanwhile, he prophesied that Ghana will win their match.

“Ghana will not lose their match to South Korea but Ghanaians must not engage in betting. God’s word for football is not for betting,” he stated.

He added that Ghana is destined to lead Africa in winning the World Cup; however, some spiritual secrets must be discovered to direct Ghana in fulfilling its destiny.

“If Ghana knows what to do, the next thing they’ll see is they are by the cup. But, they don’t know and they are too known. They will also not ask a prophet so let’s leave them.”

He also called on the heads of Ghana football to consult spiritual leaders for directions.

Ghana is slated to play against South Korea today at 13:00 GMT at the Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study