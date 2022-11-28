Ghana Vs. South Korea: Ghanaians must not engage in betting – Prophet Badu Kobi

Founder and Leader of Glorious Wave Church, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi

Founder and Leader of Glorious Wave Church, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has warned Ghanaians not to bet on Ghana’s match against South Korea during his sermon on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Meanwhile, he prophesied that Ghana will win their match.



“Ghana will not lose their match to South Korea but Ghanaians must not engage in betting. God’s word for football is not for betting,” he stated.



He added that Ghana is destined to lead Africa in winning the World Cup; however, some spiritual secrets must be discovered to direct Ghana in fulfilling its destiny.

“If Ghana knows what to do, the next thing they’ll see is they are by the cup. But, they don’t know and they are too known. They will also not ask a prophet so let’s leave them.”



He also called on the heads of Ghana football to consult spiritual leaders for directions.



Ghana is slated to play against South Korea today at 13:00 GMT at the Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan.