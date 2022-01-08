Ghana Water Company begins water rationing in Sekondi-Takoradi

Ghana Water Company Limited

Source: GNA

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Western Regional Office, has begun rationing water in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis due to the low level of water at the treatment plant.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday, it said: “Management of the GWCL, Western Region, wishes to inform its valued customers and the public that as a result of the onset of the dry season and its effects on water production and distribution, it has become necessary to ration water in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis until the raw water supply situation improves.”



Nana Yaw Barima Barnie, the Western Regional Communications Manager, GWCL, told the GNA that the Company had provided customers with a rationing schedule through, which water would be distributed.



Areas to receive water on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays are Effiakuma, Effia, Effiakuma Zongo, Bankyease, Sawmill, Lagos Town, Airport Ridge, Kwesimintsim, Dupaul, Apowa, Assakae, Apremdo, New Amanful, Funko, Adwoa, Kajebril, East and West Tanokrom.



On Wednesdays Anaji, West Line, and West Anaji Residential Area will receive water.

These areas would be supplied only on Wednesdays because they were connected to the pumping mains, which passed through those areas, and therefore got water when the other communities were being served, Nana Barnie said.



On Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Beach Road, Chapel Hill, Dixcove Hill, Esikafuo Ambantem (1,2&3), Kintampo Road, Cape Coast Road, Port Quarters, Accra Road, Amonoo and Bekwai roads and New Takoradi would be served.



The others are John Sabbah Road, Tower Reservoir, Sekondi Road, Nkontompo, Poly Area, CDH, New Site, Harbour Area, Windy Ridge, Kokompe, Air Force and Adakope.



Nana Barnie asked the public to use water judiciously, and especially advised against using treated water for washing vehicles and watering of lawns and gardens.