Ghana Water Company's Weija plant to shutdown temporarily

Wed, 23 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GWCL says shutdown is to enable ECG complete expansion works

Shutdown will affect water supply to some communities in Accra – GWCL

GWCL urges communities in Accra to store water

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has disclosed that its Weija plant will be shut down temporarily on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

In a statement issued on March 22, 2022, the management of the GWCL disclosed that shutdown is to enable the ECG complete its expansion works on the plant.

“… the Weija Headworks will be temporarily shut down on Wednesday 23rd March, 2022 following a request by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Ltd to carry out expansion works at one of the stations that powers the Weija Raw Water Pumping Station," the statement read.

The GWCL added that the shutdown will affect the supply of water in Kasoa, Weija, Mallam Junction, McCarthy Hill, Bortianor, Gbawe, Anyaa, Awoshie, Dansoman, Sakaman, Glefe, Odorkor, Mataheko, Mamprobi, Chorkor, Kaneshie, Akweteyman, Abeka-Lapaz, Nii Boi Town, Tesano, Achimota, Accra Central business district, parts of Ministries and surrounding areas.

The Management of the GWCL, therefore, has urged its customers living in these affected areas to store enough water.

It added that water production and supply will resume as soon as ECG completes its expansion works.

Read the full statement of the GWCL below

