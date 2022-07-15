Ghana Water Company to reconstruct water pipelines in Agbogbloshie enclave

Mr Emmanuel Johnson, Accra East Regional Manager of GWCL addressing residents of Agbogbloshie

Source: GNA

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) will be constructing new water pipelines for residents at Agbogbloshie to provide the community with adequate and safe drinking water.

The GWCL at a public engagement with residents of Agbogbloshie noted that they would remove all old pipelines and reconstruct new ones to improve water supply for them.



The meeting was to offer the company the opportunity to meet residents and know at first-hand their concerns and challenges with water supply.



Mr Emmanuel Johnson, Accra East Regional Manager, GWCL, addressing residents of the area, said this had become necessary since most of the current pipelines were broken and leaking.



He said most of them were laid in gutters, whereas others were illegally connected through unapproved routes making the water that got to households contaminated in the process.



“Some of the pipes were laid in the gutters and with this, any small burst around the pipes could get dirty water into them, which was unsafe for households,” he stressed.

Mr Johnson said this would also help curb the illegal connection in the area as well as help them generate the requisite revenue from the sale of water.



He entreated residents who wanted to connect to the pipelines to do that with the company and not any private provider.



Madam Salomey Tom, Accra Central District Manager, GWCL, said the company was not getting adequate revenue in the enclave.



This, she intimated, was because some of the residents were illegally connected to the main lanes of the company and were not paying bills.



Mrs Tom reiterated that they would intensify bills payments and collection in the enclave and ensure that there was no illegal connection.

Mr Ato Arthur, Chairperson, Public Toilet and Bath Operators at the area, said the water provided to them was not adequate.



He stressed that their numbers had increase over the years, hence the company should increase water supply to the area.



Mr Arthur called on his colleagues to fish out those who were illegally connected and report them to GWCL.