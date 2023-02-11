Ghana about to witness a deadly outbreak of a disease – Prophet

Prince Elisha Osei Kofi, Founder and General Overseer of Grace Family Church

Prince Elisha Osei Kofi, the Founder and General Overseer of Grace Family Church (formerly Power Embassy Church), has warned Ghanaians to pray against a possible outbreak of waterborne disease.

According to the prophet, just as Covid-19 broke out in China and devastated the world, Ghana will experience an outbreak of this waterborne disease if we do not take preventative measures.



He says we must pray against it but quickly adds that Ghanaians must practice proper sanitary practices to avoid fueling the outbreak, tearing the country apart, and wasting human life.

He said this during an interview on Rainbow Radio Frontline.



“Just as Ebola and Covid-19 devastated some countries, Ghana will see a disease outbreak,” he told host Kwabena Agyapong. The disease will begin in communities near bodies of water. We must be cautious; otherwise, we will be caught off guard, which the enemy will exploit”.