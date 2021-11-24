Ghana and Denmark sign two climate change agreements

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Danish Prime Minister, Her Excellency Mette Frederiksen

Ghana and Denmark have signed two climate change agreements on zero emissions in shipping and green umbrella water solutions for Danish projects in the country.

The diplomatic ceremony took place at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, November 24 when the Danish Prime Minister, Her Excellency Mette Frederiksen called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of her two-day visit to Ghana.



She is the first time a Danish Prime Minister to visit Ghana.



This visit also marks the 60-year anniversary of diplomatic relations between Denmark and Ghana.



Ghana is an important partner in West Africa and the broader region, especially concerning peace and security, including maritime security, economic growth, and trade.



The two leaders spoke about the need to prioritize3 climate change, water, and sanitation as well as youth employment.

During her two-day stay, the Prime Minister will visit the frigate Esbern Snare, which has been deployed to the Gulf of Guinea until April 2022.



The Danish contribution has the aim of improving maritime security and deterring piracy in the area, where 30-40 Danish-operated ships are present on a daily basis.



The Prime Minister will also meet with Danish companies, Ghanaian CSOs and explore the extensive water cooperation between Denmark and Ghana.



She will visit Tema to hear about the city cooperation between Tema and Aarhus in Denmark, Danish COVID-19 response to UNICEF activities to improve water and sanitation, and the commercial activities in the water sector.



The Prime Minister will also visit Tema Port, a joint venture by Danish APM Terminals, Bolloré and Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority.