Ghana and UK to enhance collaboration to fight climate change effects - Lands Minister

Harriet Thompson and Samuel A. Jinapor

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor says Ghana will intensify its partnership with the United Kingdom (UK) through adaptation of best land use, forestry and mining practices to help the country fight against the effects of climate change.

He stated that issues on climate change and the illegalities confronting the small-scale mining sector (galamsey) are matters of concern to the government and hoped that the partnership between the two countries will help to address bottlenecks in the sector.



Hon. Jinapor stated this when the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency Harriet Thompson paid a courtesy call on him today, 27th September, 2021 in Accra.



As the co-Chair of the Eminent Group of Advocates for UN SDGs, he said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will lead a delegation from Ghana to this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in the city of Glasgow Scotland and assured of Ghana’s participation.



Hon. Jinapor also commended the UK government for helping to sanitize the timber industry in Ghana and lauded the historic and strong relationship between the two countries.



On her part, Her Excellency Harriet Thompson assured the Minister of the UK government's determination to support Ghana in rolling out activities that enhance development in the Lands, Forestry and Mines sectors and deal particularly with matters relating to climate change.

She called on Ghana to join the world to commit to the global pledge to reduce global warming to 1.5 degrees.



The High Commissioner commended Ghana's role in curbing climate change and hoped such effort will be sustained to help make the world a better place and further encouraged countries globally to come good on climate finance.



Describing the UK-Ghana relationship as very broad and deep, Her Excellency Thompson said “I am very pleased that you had constructive relationships with my predecessors."



The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, is the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference.



It is scheduled to be held in Glasgow, Scotland between 31 October and 12 November 2021, under the government of the United Kingdom.