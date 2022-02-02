Ghana appreciates your contribution to nation building’ - Bawumia to Anglican Church

Dr. Bawumia exchanging pleasantries with the Anglican Church priests

Vice- President Dr. Bawumia has lauded the Anglican Church for its enormous contributions towards the growth of Ghana for the past years as he joined the Accra Diocese of the church to observe the ordination and consecration service of Very Reverend Dr. Kotei Neequaye as the new Suffragan Bishop for the Church.

“The role of the Anglican Church in the development of Ghana cannot be underestimated. For more than a century, the Anglican Church has contributed significantly to improving the quality of education, alleviating poverty and shepherding leaders in our great nation Ghana” he stated.



“The church has been father of the fatherless, mother of the motherless, parent to the orphan, wife to the widow and husband to the widower. The Government of Ghana is grateful and I take this opportunity to commend the Church for its contribution to our dear Nation, Ayekoo” Dr. Bawumia emphasised.



The Very Reverend Dr Kotei Neequaye was elected as the Suffragan Bishop of Accra on 25th September, 2021 by a Special Synod of Accra, in line with the constitution of the Anglican Communion.



A Suffragan Bishop is a bishop in Anglican Communion who is a subordinate to a metropolitan bishop or diocesan bishop and so is not normally jurisdictional in the role.

The consecration was performed by the Most Reverend Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, Dean of the Church of the Province of West Africa and Bishop of Asante-Mampong and assisted by other bishops of the Province.



The Right Reverend Charles Mthetheleli May, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Highveld, South Africa, in a sermon, encouraged the new Suffragan Bishop to understand that God had called, anointed and empowered him to be a “Prisoner of Hope” to the diocese, the country and to the world.



He should, therefore, bind and heal the broken-hearted and bring restoration to humanity through the power of the holy spirit.



Very Rev. Dr Neequaye was born on 25th March 1959 to Albert Amon Neequaye and Mrs Christiana Amarquaye.