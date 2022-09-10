15
Ghana army officer demanded GH¢5,000, but I got a signing bonus after joining the US army – Man claims

Sat, 10 Sep 2022 Source: svtvafrica.com

US army officer Peter Ajonu has disclosed that he lost out on his dream to join the Ghana army because an army officer demanded GH¢5,000 before he signed his documents.

However, Peter mentioned that he did not experience such a thing in the US. More so, he received a signing bonus after a smooth recruitment process.

Speaking on Daily Hustle Worldwide with DJ Nyaami, Peter indicated that his recruitment process to join the US army began on the phone.

“The recruiter came to my house to pick me up for the exams. After I passed, he began the process for me and gave me a date to go to boot camp. You don’t have to buy forms, and after joining, you get a signing bonus. I was excited about the process.

"In Ghana, I tried the army, police and fire service several times. Finally, I got the call and completed all the processes. The only thing left was medicals, but the officer who would sign the documents demanded GHC5000 before signing it,” Peter said on SVTV Africa.

Peter indicated that he took advantage of the benefits of being an army officer to study to become a pilot. Presently, Mr Ajonu holds a private pilot license and is eligible to fly private planes.

Source: svtvafrica.com
