Ghana at a crossroad; fix economic challenges – Adib Saani to government

Security analyst, Adib Saani

A security analyst, Adib Saani has advised the government to take immediate steps in addressing the economic challenges Ghanaians are bedeviled with.

His comment comes on the back of President Akufo-Addo calling on the security agencies to do all they can to protect the Constitution.



Former President John Mahama also during his public lecture on the Ghanaian economy on Thursday at UPSA in Accra reiterated the call by the President on the need to save the nation’s democracy.



However, speaking on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah, Mr. Saani asked the government to be responsive insisting it cannot cover up the pressing challenges but urgently fix them.



“I think the appeal coming from the ruling government and the opposition only seek to portray a united front so far as protecting the sanctity of our democracy. It is not everything that I can say on radio or TV but surely we are at a crossroad. It became very dangerous at a point and the conditions were very ripe for something untoward happening to our democracy.

“Politicians will have to go beyond the rhetoric and put in place the right structures, the right qualities on the ground to ease the burden ordinary Ghanaian is bedeviled with. In fact, there is so much anger in the system people are beefed about what is going on,” Mr. Saani narrated.



He continued: “What is even annoying them more is the seeming nonchalant on the part of politicians. So at this stage they believe almost nothing. Hence the need for us to be practical and the approach towards easing the pain that a lot of Ghanaians are going through. As a result of a mismanaged economy.”



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo in the wake of recent public agitations about Ghana’s ailing economy is billed to address the nation on Sunday, October 30 on the economic challenges facing the country and its people.



The address is scheduled for 8 pm, and will be telecast on GTV and on major television networks across the country.