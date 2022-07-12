2
Menu
News

Ghana ‘banked hope on delusions’ when it left the IMF programme in 2019 – Bright Simons

Bright Simons US Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons

Tue, 12 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'Ghana is back for intensive care at the IMF', Simons

Ghana goes to the IMF

IMF team arrives in Ghana

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has berated the government for its decision to leave the International Monetary (IMF) Fund programme started by its predecessor in 2015.

According to him, the government left the IMF programme in 2019 even though it failed to attain the targets for the programme, backing its decision on delusions and not facts.

“Ghana is back for intensive care at the IMF ‘bcos’ [because] it refused to complete the last treatment course started in 2015. In 2019, when it was discharging itself: A. It asked for waivers on key symptomatic issues. B. Hadn't met any of the structural targets. C. Banked hope on delusions,” parts of a series of tweets shared by Bright Simons read.

He further stated that the government must understand that its latest call on the IMF for a bailout will come at a cost because it will not be allowed to borrow to implement its programmes and policies for months.

“… Ghana needs to understand it is now going for surgery not fever relief. That is 3 years of not being allowed to borrow as it pleases. Only 34 countries in the world are going through such intensive care, 5 in 2022. Surgery is not to be taken lightly,” he added.

Meanwhile, a team from the IMF arrived in Ghana on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, to commence discussions with the government of Ghana over the $2 billion bailout, the government is seeking from the fund.

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has also postponed the presentation of Ghana’s 2022 Mid-year Budget Review due to the ongoing negotiations with the IMF.

Read the tweets by the IMANI Vice President below:



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



IB/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Court dismisses request to keep Sir John’s assets frozen
Meet the pastor who is Ghana’s most-viewed live streamer
Mahama ditched me after becoming Mills' running mate – Nunoo-Mensah
Ablakwa jabs EC
Another Rawlings will rise up and cause a big mess - Nunoo-Mensah
Franklin Cudjoe advises leaders over Sri Lanka events
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Related Articles: