Ghana begins repatriating child beggars to home countries

Nigerien Beggars In Accra File Photo

Fri, 10 Jun 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

About Six-hundred child beggars and their families have already left Ghana to their home countries.

More than one thousand others have also been mobilised to be repatriated.

An Inter-Ministerial Committee involving the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and some Embassies are working to ensure that streets in the country are free from the nuisance of beggars.

A source close to GBC News says the Inter-Ministerial Committee responsible for the exercise will meet on Friday, June 10, 2022 to discuss the issues and make public the outcomes.

Meanwhile, a visit by GBC News through some Principal Streets of Accra show a decrease in the usual number of child beggars.

Traffic intersections such as Paloma Hotel, Opeibea and the Accra Mall were empty.

But around the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and Odorna Overhead, some Child beggars were spotted.

