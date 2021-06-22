Ghana being ranked 2nd most peaceful country in Africa sounds like PR gimmick – Nana Yaa Jantuah

Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah

The General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah has raised her suspicions on the arrival of the 2021 Global Peace Index report by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), which ranks Ghana as the 2nd most peaceful country in Africa.

According to her, the report just like many, has come at a timely period where the government is being bashed for the increasing crime rates in the country.



“Anytime the NPP is being bashed for any wrongdoing or irregularity, then boom a reports comes out to say otherwise. The NPP is excellent when it comes to PR and I will not be surprised if they influenced an international body to come out with such a report,” she stated.



“We recently raised issues of security threats and instability and suddenly a report comes out saying Ghana is the 2nd most peaceful country in Africa. The report coming out at this time is suspicious,” she told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



She described members of the NPP as public relations gurus who can spin issues to their favour. “They wear suits with pocket squares and bath in private jets so I will not be surprised if the report is directly from the NPP.”



Background

Ghana has been ranked the second most peaceful country in Africa in the 2021 Global Peace Index report by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP).



The IEP is an independent, non-partisan, non-profit think tank dedicated to shifting the world’s focus to peace as a positive, achievable, and tangible measure of human well-being and progress.



A look at the snapshot of the global state of peace as captured in the report, Ghana is ranked 38th in the world out of the 163 countries reviewed. Ghana scored 1.715 which represents a two-point move upwards from the previous Global Peace Index report.



Mauritius is ranked first in the Peace Index followed by Ghana in the second position. In the global space, Mauritius is ranked 28th. Botswana placed third in Africa and 41st on the Global Peace Index.



Iceland is ranked number one as the most peaceful country in the world with a score of 1.1. New Zealand, Denmark, Portugal, and Slovenia are ranked second, third, fourth, and fifth respectively.