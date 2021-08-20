Ghana blessed with a president who makes the impossible possible – Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Ghana has been blessed with a President [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] with a can-do spirit that can make many things that appear impossible to be possible, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

According to Dr Bawumia, many of the promises of the New Patriotic Party government were considered impossible, but the party and government have fulfilled them and made them possible.



He, thus, described the NPP as a party of “It is possible” in a Facebook post.



In the post, Dr Bawumia said:



“Dear Friends,



1. When we proposed the restoration of teacher trainee allowances, they said it was impossible.

2. When we proposed the restoration of nursing trainee allowances, they said it was impossible.



3. When we proposed the Sinohydro barter agreement, they said it was impossible.



4. When we proposed a reduction in electricity prices they said it was impossible.



5. When we proposed the introduction of drones to deliver medicines and blood, they said it was impossible.



6. When we proposed one district one factory, they said it was impossible.

7. When we proposed one constituency one ambulance, they said it was impossible.



8. When we proposed NABCO, they said it was impossible.



9. When we proposed one village, one dam, they said it was impossible.



10. When we proposed the Zongo Development Fund, they said it was impossible.



11. When we proposed the National Digital Property Address System, they said it was impossible.

12. When we proposed a policy of no guarantors for student loans, they said it was impossible.



13. When we proposed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President, they said it was impossible.



14. When we proposed Agenda 111 to construct district hospitals in all districts and new regional hospitals, they are saying it is impossible.



15. When we proposed the reduction in taxes, they said it was impossible.



16. When we proposed free Senior High School (Free SHS) and free TVET, they said it was impossible.

Thankfully, we have been blessed with a party and a president with a can-do spirit that can make many things that appear impossible to be possible.



“God bless our homeland Ghana.”