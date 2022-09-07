Ghana can’t develop without peace – Ex-president Kufour

Ex-president John Agyekum Kufour (right) with Dr Samuel Ben Owusu of IAWPA

The former President, John Agyekum Kufour has stated that Ghana cannot develop if there is no peace and has therefore re-affirmed his support towards a peace campaign being embarked on by the United Nations (UN) Eminent Peace Ambassador to Ghana and the Country Director for International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) Ghana Chapter, Dr Samuel Ben Owusu.

Mr John Agyekum Kufour re-affirmed his commitment when the peace campaigner, Dr Samuel Ben Owusu paid a courtesy call on him on Monday, September 5, 2022 at his residence.



At the meeting, Dr Samuel Ben Owusu who is embarking on a peace campaign dubbed, “Every Life Counts,” sought the support and commitment of Mr John Agyekum Kufour towards peace awareness campaign and advocacy.



He also asked for his input in national peace and security, especially in the area of the economy and youth unemployment which poses as a security treat to Ghanas peace.



According to him, the former President was an epitome of peace, therefore it was necessary to seek his support for peace advocacies in the country and even beyond.

Mr John Agyekum Kufour then assured the United Nations Peace Ambassador of his commitment to National and African Peace development by democratic leadership and social impact.



He also commended the Peace Ambassador and encouraged him on his peace mission work in Ghana and beyond.



“Africa can only develop if we understand the people first and also understand that Peace is everything,” he said.



Meanwhile, Dr Samuel Ben Owusu expressed gratitude to the former President for accepting to support the peace mission.