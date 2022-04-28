Ghana can be developed through national cohesion—Prof Akosa

Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa, former Director General, Ghana Health Service

Source: GNA

Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa, former Director General, Ghana Health Service, says the country can be developed through national cohesion and leadership and not only on politics.

“There is no opportunity in the country to build national leadership for the youth because everything revolves around politics, but the county cannot only be developed by the politicians but also through national cohesion and leadership.”



Prof Akosa, speaking at the inauguration of the Board of Mobilizing Old Students for Educational Support (MOSES) Foundation in Accra, said building a national cohesion based on old students’ solidarity for sustainable educational support would ensure global excellence in Ghanaian leadership.



The Foundation, he stressed, was also to inspire global leadership excellence in schools in the country.



Professor Akosa, who is also the Board member of MOSES Foundation, said harnessing the energy and potential of old students’ associations would help advance the country’s educational sector.



The initiatives of the old students’ association, the Professor said, helped in building national cohesion because they contributed towards the development of their Alma Mater.

He said the establishment of math and science quiz had ignited healthy competition among the second cycle institutions, stressing that, “we need to use that energy for national cohesion and support the education sector.”



The Professor announced that the Foundation in pursuit of its objectives, had instituted the national and regional competitive Best Old Students-School (BOSS) awards in November 2022, the MOSES Generational Leadership legends awards and old students Funding for educational support.



He stated that the objective of the award was to recognise and reward not only old student contribution to schools, but schools and old student associations that demonstrated sterling leadership in attracting and mobilizing their respective old students for educational support.



All awardees, he said, would be ambassadors of national cohesion, mobilizing for educational development and promoting global excellence in the Ghanaian leadership space.



That, he explained, would enable Ghanaians across the globe to be united to support educational development and to shape the next generation of Ghanaian leadership.

He urged the public to support the initiative and contribute to nation development.



Mr Nyaaba-Aweeba Azongo, the President, MOSES Foundation, said the old student’s institution, the signpost of national identity and solidarity, had been a major development partner and pillar of support for schools over the years.



He said the absence of a common podium to mobilize, recognize and reward old students' individual and collective support in a competitive manner had been a missing link in bridging infrastructure deficits and other needs.



Mr Azongo, also a board member of the Foundation, stated that the Foundation had been established to provide the critical missing link to champion old students' support for schools, and offer a national platform to recognise their selfless interest.



The rest of the board members are Dr Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampa, Director General of National Development Planning Commission, Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Mr Ismael Agyekumhene, Executive Director of Kumasi Institute of Technology and Environment.