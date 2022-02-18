Ghana card: Parliament invites Foreign Affairs Minister, NIA boss to update house on ongoing registration

Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana

Ghana Card to be linked to banking



Parliament wants to know if E-Card is same as E-Passport, Ablakwa



The Foreign Affairs Minister and Officials of the National Identification Authority are expected to appear before parliament on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.



According to Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, they are to update the house on the ongoing registration of citizens towards the acquisition of the ECOWAS Identity Card also known as Ghana Card.

Speaking on the floor of the house, the Deputy Majority said “Hon Speaker, the Business Committee, proposes that the minister responsible for National Identification Authority together with officials of the Authority be invited to appraise the House on Wednesday 23, February 2022 on the ongoing registration of the citizenry towards the acquisition of the ECOWAS identity Card also known as the ‘Ghana Card' and other electronic registration currently going on in the country.”



Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for North, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has advised the officials appearing before the house to come with information as to whether or not the Ghana Card has become an E-passport.



“…when they come we will also be interested as to whether the E-card has become an E-Passport or not and other matter related to it," he said.