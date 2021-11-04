Ghana card as e-passport is 'blatant lies' – Ex Executive Secretary of NIA

Former Executive Secretary of NIA, Osei Kwame Griffiths

The former Executive Secretary of National Identification Authority (NIA), Osei Kwame Griffiths has accused the sitting Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of lying and getting away with it over the years.

According to him, the document the Vice President presented at his fireside conversation at Ashesi University on the theme: ‘Transforming an Economy Through Digitalisation – The Ghana Story’ held on Tuesday, 2 November 2021 was full of spurious lies.



He said the Vice President has done a disservice to Ghanaians by that presentation.



Mr Griffiths noted that the Vice President’s document on the digitalisation of the economy is disgraceful and offensive.



Mr. Griffiths made this accusation in reacting to the Vice President’s claims that the Ghanacard has become an e-passport for travels across the world.



Speaking on Accra-based Happy FM he said no country in the world accepts cards as a substitute for passports.

He said the claims by the Vice President that Ghanacard can be used to travel to some 197 countries adding that the Ghanacard has become an e-passport is a lie.



“This is a blatant lie that must be swiftly corrected,” he noted.



He said an electronic passport is a book that contains a chip, not a card as Dr Bawumia is making Ghanaians believe.



He said the definition for an e-passport is properly defined and not the Vice President’s definition at the digital forum.