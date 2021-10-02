Ghana card registration: Over 270 offices will be opened across the country from Oct. 18 - NIA boss

Prof Ken Attafuah, Executive Secretary, NIA

The Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Prof Ken Attafuah, has said Ghanaians must not rush in terms of getting their Ghana card for the SIM registration.

According to him, there are six more months to end the SIM registration therefore the National Identification Authority has embarked on many measures to ensure every Ghanaian gets his or her card.



There has been a massive uproar, especially on social media as to how those who don’t have their Ghana card can get their SIM registered with the SIM registration exercise beginning today, 1st October, 2021.



However, the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority, Prof Ken Attafuah in an interview with Peace FM's Pious Baidoo-Banson said, major initiatives are been taken by his outfit to ensure everyone gets the card.



He said the NIA has opened 34 offices at the Ghana Revenue Authority offices across the country where Ghanaians can go and register for free.



Prof Ken Attafuah said after the 18th of October, 2021 there will be over 270 regional and district offices across the country where one can visit for his new Ghana card, an update if there was a mistake on yours or replacement if yours is missing.

He added that there is no need to visit the NIA head office in Accra for your Ghana card since you can get it at the district where you registered after October 18 this year.



He explained that, acquiring a new card is free but seeking a correction (update) and replacement will cost you 30 cedis.



Additionally, any corporate organization that calls on the NIA to come to their offices to register the workers must pay Ghc 100 cedis per head as stated by the law, as well as Ghc 150 per head, to register any household when called upon.



Prof Ken Attafuah added that those who want premium (protocol) services will have to pay Ghc 250 cedis which are all backed by law and approved by the Ghana Parliament.