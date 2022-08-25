0
Menu
News

Ghana card to be the only card used for accessing healthcare - NHIA CEO

Okoe Boye778 Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye is the CEO of the NHIA

Thu, 25 Aug 2022 Source: NHIA

The Ghana card will soon be the only card used by members of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to access healthcare at National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) credentialled facilities.

The NHIA Chief Executive, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, brought this to the fore when he interacted with a cross-section of the media in his office.

He advocated the need for all NHIS members to merge the two cards via the short code *929# in line with the NHIA’s agenda of “One nation, one card for healthcare service.”

The National Health Insurance Scheme remains Ghana’s leading vehicle to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by the year 2030.

Zero Tolerance for Copayment

The NHIA Chief Executive, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, also inaugurated a nine-member committee to mitigate the impact of out-of-pocket payments, also known as copayment, on access to medical services covered by the Scheme.

The Committee is led by the NHIA Director of Research, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr. Francis Asenso-Boadi.

Other members of the Committee are Titus Sorey, Secretary, Emmanuel Bukari, Daniel Adin-Darko, Albert Kwaku Ampofo, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, Raymond Avinu, Baba Saddique Zankawah and William Omane-Adjekum.

Watch the latest episode of People&Places below:

Source: NHIA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Inusah Fuseini's son breaks silence after US fraud allegations
Eurobond issuances: SAS management debunks Adom-Otchere’s claim
Stella Aba Seal slams 'disrespectful' Obaapa Christy
Inusah Fuseini's son convicted by US Court for money laundering, fraud
Odike's bite of the bitter truth only reserved for the Asantehene
NSMQ star Francisca recounts encounter with ‘earth angels’
Adom-Otchere replies ‘senior brother’ KKD
‘When will President Akufo-Addo learn?’ – Prof Steve Hanke tackles
Inside story of how six Lower Manya Krobo residents sustained gunshot wounds
Delta Airline number N195DN banned from flying to Ghana
Related Articles: