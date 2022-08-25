Ghana card to be the only card used for accessing healthcare - NHIA CEO

Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye is the CEO of the NHIA

Source: NHIA

The Ghana card will soon be the only card used by members of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to access healthcare at National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) credentialled facilities.

The NHIA Chief Executive, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, brought this to the fore when he interacted with a cross-section of the media in his office.



He advocated the need for all NHIS members to merge the two cards via the short code *929# in line with the NHIA’s agenda of “One nation, one card for healthcare service.”



The National Health Insurance Scheme remains Ghana’s leading vehicle to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by the year 2030.



Zero Tolerance for Copayment



The NHIA Chief Executive, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, also inaugurated a nine-member committee to mitigate the impact of out-of-pocket payments, also known as copayment, on access to medical services covered by the Scheme.

The Committee is led by the NHIA Director of Research, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr. Francis Asenso-Boadi.



Other members of the Committee are Titus Sorey, Secretary, Emmanuel Bukari, Daniel Adin-Darko, Albert Kwaku Ampofo, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, Raymond Avinu, Baba Saddique Zankawah and William Omane-Adjekum.



