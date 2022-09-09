Ghana closes 4th World Teak Conference; India takes up the 2025 baton

The World Teak Conference baton being passed to India

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio on Wednesday, 7th September 2022 represented the Government of Ghana at the crowning of the three-day informative and intellectually stimulating 4th World Teak Conference, as India emerges as the next country to host the conference, come 2025.

In his closing remarks, the Deputy Minister said Ghana is proud to have successfully hosted the 4th World Teak Conference as the first African country to have ever done so in the history of the teak conferences.



He said it was very fulfilling to see different groups of private sector players along the corridors and meeting rooms discussing issues of mutual interest. This he said, "is indeed the essence of such international conferences, where we meet in person to discuss global trends and business opportunities".



Mr. Owusu-Bio congratulated the organizers and the Local Organising Committee, chaired by Mr. John Allotey, Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, and Co-chaired by Mr. Hugh Brown, also of the Forestry Commission for their extraordinary efforts in making the event a success.



He also applauded the sponsors of the event saying "This Conference would not have been successful without the support of our sponsors who helped in diverse ways, cash and kind to make this conference a huge success."



On behalf of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Sector Minister, Samuel A, Jinapor, he wished all visiting participants a safe journey back to their respective countries and hoped that they will spread the good news of Ghana’s hospitality they have experienced abroad.

In his remark, the conference chair, a Chief Research Scientist and Professor at Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Ghana, provided a broad overview of the successful 4th World Teak Conference hosted in Accra on 5-7th September 2022.



He said the conference, which was largely impactful was built on the experiences of other World Teak Conferences in three other countries.



"The past three World Teak Conferences were held in Asian and Latin American countries, the first one in Costa Rica (2011), followed by Bangkok (2013) and Ecuador (2015), and this year in Ghana with over 300 participants from 28 countries and five continents".



He recommended that countries should facilitate the availability of planting materials to improve teak plantations, adding that there is also the need to facilitate capacity building for communities in areas of agroforestry and other sectors.



He also urged Governments of various countries to commit more resources to invest in the quality of teak wood grown in plantations as compared to the ones planted in natural forests among other recommendations.

On behalf of the local organizing committee, Mr. John Allotey, the CEO of the Forestry Commission, applauded the delegate for their active participation and insightful contributions to discussions.



He noted some issues that were raised concerning the organisation of the conference, assuring that they have been duly noted but also pointed out that Ghana has set a milestone in the organisation of the teak conference around the world.



Sponsors of the 4th Teak Conference received various categories of awards ranging from bronze, silver, gold, platinum and diamond packages. Some took home plagues with certificates and other plagues with African artifacts beautifully embroidered with Ghanaian emblems.



All the keynote speakers, session chairs and ITTO delegates at the event were also recognised and rewarded for their participation and contribution to the overall success of the event.



The conference also agreed to present a copy of the summary communique to the government of Ghana through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.