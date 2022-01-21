Ghana condemns Houthi terrorist attack on UAE civilian facilities

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana has placed a phone call to His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, her counterpart Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over an attack on UAE soil targeting civilian facilities.

On Monday 17th January, 2022, a drone attack was launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia which caused a fire and sparked an explosion that killed three people and injured six others in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital. The Iran-backed Houthi militia group in Yemen claimed responsibility for the attack.



Reacting to the attack which targeted civilian areas and facilities, the UAE Foreign Ministry said “those responsible for this unlawful targeting of our country will be held accountable”, adding that the “UAE reserves the right to respond to these terrorist attacks and criminal escalation, describing them as crimes committed in flagrant violation of international law.”



Ghana’s denunciation of the attack comes after several countries around the world and international organizations, including the United Nations, the United States, France and the United Kingdom condemned the attack.



According to UAE State Media, WAM, during the phone call between the two Foreign Ministers, Ayorkor “Botchwey expressed her country’s strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attacks by the terrorist Houthi militia on civil areas and facilities in the UAE and reiterated full solidarity with the UAE.”

Among countries condemning the attack, the United States, in a strongly-worded statement Tuesday by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, said the US’ “committment to the security of the UAE is unwavering and we stand beside our Emirati partners against all threats to their territory.”



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also spoke on phone with his Emirati counterpart expressing solidarity to the UAE.



Further, Arab nation’s such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Morocco, Qatar, Mauritania and Sudan issued strong statements condemning the attack.



United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack while a UN spokesman said such attacks are prohibited by international humanitarian law.