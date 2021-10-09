Ghana could become an Islamic state if we legalize LGBTQ+ - Catholic bishop

Most Reverend Philip Naameh of the Catholic Church

For most Ghanaians, their support of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill stems from the belief that the practice of homosexuality is against their religious and societal beliefs as well as the perceived threats it poses to human existence.

For Most Reverend Philip Naameh of the Catholic Church, his detestation to homosexuality is due to the possible advantage it gives Muslims over Christians in Ghana.



The President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference holds that embracing same-sex relations in Ghana could give Muslims the chance to outgrow Christians in the country and thus establish themselves as the most dominant religion.



This impression of his is fueled by the perception that only Christians make up the homosexual population in Ghana and that since the practice does not allow for procreation, Christians will eventually lose out to Muslims as the religion with the lion's share of the country’s population.



Reverend Naameh fears that this could lead to the establishment of an ‘Islamic State’ in the country which is bad news for Christians.



“Those who are promoting gays and lesbians are not going to have children at all, and within a short time nobody should be surprised that Muslims will become a majority in this country and declare it an Islamic state,” Archbishop Philip Naameh, the president of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference told CNN.

Most Reverend Philip Naameh in a separate interview on JoyNews said that the Catholic Church is setting up a correctional facility for gays and lesbians in the country.



He said that the church, concerned about the welfare of the persons, will staff the facilities with experts to treat the homosexuals.



“We also think that this is also not just anti, we have put out there, a holistic treatment for people who are already involved in gay, to treat them because some of them are already experiencing hormonal imbalances and that is pushing them there,” he said.



“We have a number of specialist doctors who are giving their services, and we don’t want to call names because there may be some who are willing to be treated of this issue of being gay or lesbian.



“They can be treated. It is not just a way of life, and we don’t want to publish locations of these hospitals because some may want to go there, and we want to respect the confidentiality of the gay and lesbian members,” he noted.