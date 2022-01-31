Ghana divided, politics in the way of patriotism – Segbefia

Former Minister of Health under NDC, Alexander Percival Segbefia

Former Minister of Health under the John Dramani Mahama administration, Alexander Percival Segbefia, has said Ghana’s problems result from the fact that the nation is divided while politics has gotten into the way of patriotism.

According to Mr Segbefia, most elected leaders have thrown patriotism to the dogs and rather focused on satisfying their interests above all things.



He noted that apart from satisfying their interest, duty bearers further put their party interest ahead of the national interest, and until a change of mindset, the country will continue to have problems.



Mr Segbefia said these on the Class Morning Show on Class91.3FM, Monday, 31 January 2022.



The former Deputy Chief of Staff under the Evans John Atta Mills administration told show host Kofi Oppong Asamoah that “We’re too divided and politics has gotten into the way of patriotism.”



Explaining what he meant by politics has gotten into the way of patriotism, Mr Segbefia stated, “The simplest way I can put it is this, anytime you’re in leadership in the government sector, every decision you make can take three forms, i.e. personal interest, party interest, and national interest.

According to him, “for many of us, it follows that order, personal first, party next and then national.”



He noted that under the presidency of the late Prof John Evans Attah Mills, “it was always national first, party next and there was nothing like personal, it didn’t even exist in his book.”



He advised that for the country to get back on track, the order must be reversed.



“The quicker we can all move into that thought process, the better for all of us, so for me, it’s decision making and the thought process, let’s all be a little more patriotic, and less party orientated and even more so less personally oriented,” he added.