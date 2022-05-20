Ghana does not belong to Abu Jinapor - Ablakwa attacks

Samuel Abu Jinapor and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa tackles Samuel Abu Jinapor

Bulgarian Embassy was demolished



The Lands Commission ordered the developer to stop work



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, has indicated that the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, does not own Ghana, therefore, the Minority will do everything possible to demand a copy of the 149-paged report on the Bulgarian Embassy demolition.



Ablakwa is of the view that, the government is seeking to protect some persons named in the report, a reason the document is refused to be released.



Speaking on Joy FM's Top Story, Thursday, May 19, he asked the government to make the report available “if indeed they are not shielding or covering anybody up. We insist. It is our right – this is a democracy, it is not a dictatorship or an autocracy for Christ’s sake.

“This country does not belong to Mr. Abu Jinapor. This is a democratic state and the right thing must be done. We will insist that the right thing is done,” Ablakwa said.



The Minority caucus had earlier described as "preposterous", a statement issued by the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry on the demolition of the Bulgarian Embassy.



In their statement, the Minority caucus insisted that the government is shielding some state officials - a development that has brought the country’s international reputation into tatters.



“The Lands and Natural Resources Minister’s statement on the infamous Bulgarian Embassy demolition, regrettably, has all the qualities of a farcical cover-up and whitewash which confirms the suspicion we have always had based on the government’s opaque conduct in this sordid affair of monumental international embarrassment.



“Apart from confirming that the Bulgarian Embassy was illegally demolished under their watch, the government’s statement is a preposterous attempt to shield state officials who have done great damage to our country’s image in the comity of nations,” portions of the Minority statement noted.

Background



The Bulgarian Embassy, located at Kakramadu Road, Plot No. 10, East Cantonments in Accra, was partly demolished by the so-called private developer in 2017.



The Lands Commission ordered the developer to stop work on a redevelopment project on the site.



The Sole Inquirer was inaugurated on Friday, March 18, 2022, by the Lands Ministry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the true ownership of some parcel of land with terms of reference as follows:



Undertake a full and impartial inquiry into the alleged encroachment and/or demolishing of property on the land being used as the Bulgarian Embassy.

Make appropriate recommendations relating to the land being used as the Bulgarian Embassy.



Inquire into the nature of interest in any land held or occupied by Diplomatic Missions in Ghana.



Inquire into any matter relating to land in which Diplomatic Missions in Ghana have any interest whatsoever.



Make recommendations to the government.