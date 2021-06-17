Ghana doesn't need a new presidential jet - Lord Mensah

President Akufo Addo descending from the aircraft

A Senior Lecturer with the University of Ghana Business School, Dr Lord Mensah, has rejected a request by the Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, for the country to purchase a new presidential jet.

The Defence Minister on Wednesday, June 16, argued that the country must acquire a new presidential jet that can carry at least 70 people adding that the current presidential aircraft is not fit for purpose and unable to travel long periods without refuelling.



Answering questions from North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Mr Nitiwul argued that the safety and security of the president was the ultimate factor in deciding the type of aircraft used for his travels on a luxurious private jet which cost the state 15, 000 pounds an hour.

But speaking on Starr Morning Thursday, Dr Mensah said the timing is not right for the government to purchase a new private jet.



“If you ask me, this is not the right time to buy a presidential jet especially when people are crying for the country to be fixed…if you take the Presidential travels that we’ve done over the years it comes at a cost because of how we’ve decorated our presidents. We are not getting value for money on the presidential travels especially when you look at the number of people the president travels with,” he said.