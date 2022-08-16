Ghana doing well in ‘Girl Child Education’ – Samira Bawumia

Second Lady Samira Bawumia

The grand finale of the 11th edition of the UC MAS has been held with female students winning the majority of top trophies.

Various winners were given trophies, citations, and souvenirs.



The event was graced by the Second Lady of the Republic, Samira Bawumia, and the Sompahemaa of Breman, Nana Ama Kesewaa



The two-day event held at the Pentecost Convention Center saw the participation of over a thousand students from all corners of the country.



UCMAS (Universal Concept of Mental Arithmetic System) is a globally established mental math programme for children aged 5-13 years. UCMAS uses tried and tested tool – the Abacus for improving math skills and brain capabilities of children.



A physically challenged 5-year-old child from St. Michael School at Oda, Nathalie Owusu Nkansah, caught the attention of the 2nd lady with some incredible performances and was given a special award and cash prize to assist her to continue her education.

Addressing the press on the sidelines of the event, Mrs. Samira Bawumia said she was impressed with the speed and general delivery of the Children.



She was also impressed to see female contestants winning the 1st positions in almost all the categories.



The Wife of the Majority Leader of Parliament, Mrs. Irene Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, tasked parents, administrators, and directors to invest in their children’s education.



According to the Organizers, Ghana is ready to compete at the International level.