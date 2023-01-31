Ghana drops by 1 point to 72nd in world Corruption Perceptions Index

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is Ghana's president

The 2022 Corruption Perception Index has been released, with Ghana scoring another 43 points.

This makes it the third time the country has scored these points.



The index, which looked at perceptions about corruption in 180 countries of the world, also showed that “most countries are failing to stop corruption.”



According to details on the website of transparency.org, the organisers of this index, the rankings are done looking at the levels of public sector corruption, scoring on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).



The country listed as the cleanest when it comes to corruption is Denmark, with a score of 90.



Botswana is the country listed as the first in Africa with the best corruption index, and a score of 60, with Cabo Verde (60 points), and Rwanda (51 points) following in that order.

Mauritius (50 points), Namibia (49 points) and Benin (43 points) follow right after, with Ghana being the 7th on the list of African countries featured in the index.



See the full list below:







AE/WA