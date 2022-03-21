Ghana drops from 95th to 111th in 2022 World Happiness Ranking

Flag of Ghana | File photo

Ghana ranks 111th on World Happiness Ranking

Ghana drops 16 places from 2021 ranking



Mauritius ranked top in Africa, 52nd globally



Ghana has been ranked 111th happiest nation in an annual report that ranks 146 countries using a set of indices.



Ghana's placement in 2022 edition of the World Happiness Report signified a drop of 16 places from the 2021 report where Ghana placed 95th.



The country's score out of 10 was 4.872 which sandwiched Ghana between Iran in 110th place and Turkey in the 112th spot.



The ranking is based on six major factors that tend to lead to greater happiness and metrics.

They include: GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity and perceptions of corruption.



The publication is led by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and is compiled by a group of independent experts acting in their personal capacities was also based on life evaluations from the Gallup World Poll.



The report has been published since 2012, with this year marking the 10th anniversary of the World Happiness Report.



African perspective



At the level of the African continent, the highest placed African country was Mauritius at 52nd place - dipping two places from the 2021 edition of the report.



Other African countries that were ranked higher than Ghana included Libya (86th), Ivory Coast (88th), South Africa (91st), Gambia (93rd), Algeria (96th), Liberia (97th), Congo Brazzaville (99th) and Morocco (100th)

The remaining countries were Mozambique (101st), Cameroon (102nd), Senegal (103rd), Niger (104th), Gabon (106th), Guinea (109th) with Nigeria ranking behind Ghana in 118th place.



At the global level, Finland, for the fifth year in a row, ranked the world's happiest country ahead of its neighbours Denmark, followed by Iceland respectively.



Find the Top 10 Happiest nations below:



1. Finland



2. Denmark



3. Iceland

4. Switzerland



5. Netherlands



6. Luxembourg



7. Sweden



8. Norway



9. Israel

10. New Zealand



Find the full report below:



