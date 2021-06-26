Ghana experiencing ‘Dum maintenance’ not ‘Dumsor’ - Former NPP MP

Former MP for Ablekuma North, Joe Justice Appiah

Former New Patriotic Party, NPP, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ablekuma North Constituency, Mr Joe Justice Appiah has said Ghana is only experiencing what he calls ‘Dum maintenance' and not ‘dumsor.’

According to him, “There is no dumsor in Ghana, it is dum maintenance. If we don’t put off the lines, how will we do the maintenance work? It will kill people.”



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, with Ama Gyenfa Ofosu Darkwa, Mr Justice Joe Appiah urged the NDC not to compare what happened during their tenure to what is happening currently under the NPP administration.



For some time now, Ghana has been experiencing intermittent power outages, which the authorities attribute to ongoing works to fix system challenges.



Many Ghanaians have had to bear the brunt, with businesses hard hit.



While some of the technical challenges led to localised outages, a couple of them plunged almost the entire country into darkness.

For instance, at 11:06 p.m. on April 3, this year, a conductor on the Tema-Accra East transmission line fell at Trasacco, leading to power outages in major parts of the Greater Accra Region.



Again, on Sunday, March 7, this year, a challenge with the power system led to a total system shutdown about 2:10 p.m., leading to interruption in power supply to all parts of the country.



In April this year, the Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, appealed to Ghanaians to remain calm while steps were taken to address the intermittent power outages in some parts of the country.



“We are working feverishly to resolve the challenges which have arisen as a result of technical difficulties with our transmission lines and it is our hope that that issue will be resolved by the end of the year,” he said.