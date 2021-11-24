Ghana gets first Sciatic research centre

Blessed Foster, Chief Executive Officer of the 21st Clinic

Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor

Ghana's leading Health Centres, 21st Clinic has officially opened a Sciatic Research and Treatment Centre to help address sciatic challenges in Ghana and globally.

The Centre which is situated at East Legon American House becomes the first of its kind on the African continent.



Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the 21st Clinic, Blessed Foster, stated that the Centre was meant to help address all sciatic challenges facing the Africa continent.



The Centre, Dr. Foster said has heavy equipment used to detect and find solutions to sciatic issues.



He also said the Centre offers a unique platform for the conduct of sciatic research and treatment that influences policy direction and programme implementation to improve well-being and reduce ill health in Ghana and globally.



"The rationale of the establishment of this sciatic and treatment Centre is to delve deeply into this canker of sciatic affecting the populace and the world as a whole to help in its total elimination in the foreseeable future," Dr. Foster disclosed.



He entreated people facing sciatic challenges to look nowhere than his Centre which is devoid of money consciousness but rather to heal for the better.



"The clinic morbidity report from our health management systems from the period under review January 2020-31st December 2020 depicts that a total of Twenty Six Thousand Eight Hundred and Eight (26,880) accounted for the total reported cases, saying that out of these incidences, eight thousand, eight hundred and sixteen (18, 816) patients reported with Sciatic representing 79% of the total cases for the year 2020.”



He said the establishment is not only going to serve as a research and treatment Centre but as a referral Centre for other facilities as well as global health bodies for intensive studies in Sciatic.



The official opening of the Centre brought together hundreds of people including traditional leaders, politicians, Men of God among other prominent people across the country.

