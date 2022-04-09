Ghana had a 'crushed economy' before Covid, Russia-Ukraine war - Felix Kwakye Ofosu fires Bawumia

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Former Deputy Information Minister

A former Deputy Information Minister under erstwhile President Mahama’s administration, Felix Kwakye Ofosu says the government shouldn’t attribute its failure in managing the economy to Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to him, the economy had crushed in 2019 before the deadly virus Covid-19 came in.



Mr. Kwakye Ofosu’s comment comes after Vice President Dr. Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia delivered a lecture on ‘The state of Ghana’s Economy’ at a National TESCON Conference 2022 Thursday, April 7th, 2022.



Mr. Bawumia indicated that aside Ghana’s economy suffering from the covid-19 pandemic, just like other countries, Ghana’s economy has been affected by the war because of the trade it does with both countries.



He said Ghana like other countries is experiencing a hike in fuel prices and commodities, amidst the depreciation of the cedi amongst others.

Explaining the latter, the Vice President stated that the increase in commodity prices has been exacerbated by the Russia- Ukraine conflict, noting that the longer the conflict ensues, the greater there would be the disruption to the global food supply.



Speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakiyre Ofori Ayim, the former aspiring MP for Abura Asebu Kwamankese on the ticket of NDC, said it is unfortunate Vice President Bawumia and the government are still blaming Covid-19 for the current hardship in Ghana.



He said, the lecture was empty and he [Bawumia]only came to defend all the lies he told the good people of Ghana during the 2016 electioneering campaign.



“Because he[Bawumia] knew very well the NPP government had mismanaged the economy so he went into hiding till he began to receive some backlashes from Ghanaians over the current situation. It was the wish of many Ghanaians that the Vice President would have resigned by now but all he came to do was to defend his lies,” Mr. Kwakye told Ofori.