Ghana has been a target of terrorist attacks for a very long time - Dominic Nitiwul

The Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, has said terrorists have targeted Ghana for a very long time as there has been a southern drift since 2013.



According to him, Ghana has managed to hold them from invading the country till now but there is a need for Ghanaians to be part of the efforts to ensure there are no attacks.



“The general view is that Ghana has always been a target [of terrorist attacks] for a very long time now. And since 2013, there has been a southward drift towards our country. Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Ivory Coast; are the coastal countries that have always been targeted, it’s not just Ghana alone.



“Unfortunately for them, they’ve entered into those countries and it’s just Ghana alone that we’ve managed to hold them till date. So, it’s something that we need to galvanize the entire society to let them be part of the efforts.” Asaaseradio.com quoted Dominic Nitiwul.

“The security is on top of their game, but they [citizens] have to be part of the efforts to ensure that we do not allow even any incident on our soil,” he said.



Meanwhile, the National Security Ministry has launched a Citizen Education Campaign to help raise awareness and alertness on a possible terrorist attack in Ghana.



The campaign dubbed ‘See something, say something’, seeks to educate the citizenry to report any suspicious activities related to terrorism to the security agencies.



The ‘See something, say something’ campaign is part of efforts to help deal with the terrorist threat in the West African sub-region.



