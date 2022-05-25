0
Menu
News

Ghana has been a target of terrorist attacks for a very long time - Dominic Nitiwul

Dominic Nitiwul 1024x697 Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul

Wed, 25 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

National Security launches 'See something, say something' campaign to fight terrorism

Security agencies on top of their game, Dominic Nitiwul

Ghana to deal with the terrorist threat in the West African sub-region

The Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, has said terrorists have targeted Ghana for a very long time as there has been a southern drift since 2013.

According to him, Ghana has managed to hold them from invading the country till now but there is a need for Ghanaians to be part of the efforts to ensure there are no attacks.

“The general view is that Ghana has always been a target [of terrorist attacks] for a very long time now. And since 2013, there has been a southward drift towards our country. Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Ivory Coast; are the coastal countries that have always been targeted, it’s not just Ghana alone.

“Unfortunately for them, they’ve entered into those countries and it’s just Ghana alone that we’ve managed to hold them till date. So, it’s something that we need to galvanize the entire society to let them be part of the efforts.” Asaaseradio.com quoted Dominic Nitiwul.

“The security is on top of their game, but they [citizens] have to be part of the efforts to ensure that we do not allow even any incident on our soil,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Security Ministry has launched a Citizen Education Campaign to help raise awareness and alertness on a possible terrorist attack in Ghana.

The campaign dubbed ‘See something, say something’, seeks to educate the citizenry to report any suspicious activities related to terrorism to the security agencies.

The ‘See something, say something’ campaign is part of efforts to help deal with the terrorist threat in the West African sub-region.

Catch up on this episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV here:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
He is my uncle - Agyemang Badu reveals relationship with Asiedu Nketia
Why Akan children inherit from their uncles and not parents
Good news for Ghana as England coach snubs Eddie Nketiah, Tariq Lamptey in latest call-up
Follow these five things if you want to be successful - Kennedy Agyapong to Ghanaian youth
Victim of Dansoman daylight robbery attack speaks out
Captain Smart 'Rescued' While Reporting On Floods
Accra Left In Ruins After Overnight Rains Caused Severe Flooding
Why Accra still looks like it did in the 1960s when it rains
Childhood photos of Memphis Depay and his Ghanaian father pop up on social media
6 strikers you should expect in Otto Addo squad for AFCON Qualifiers