Ghana has been subjected to ridicule – A.B.A Fuseini

A.B.A Fuseini, Member of Parliament (MP) for Sagnarigu constituency

Member of Parliament (MP) for Sagnarigu Constituency in the Northern Region, Alhassan Bashir Fuseini, popularly known as Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, says Ghana has been shamed by recent allegations made by Serwaa Broni.

Serwaa Broni alleged that President Akufo-Addo and some of his assigns orchestrated a robbery attack on her while speaking about her alleged affair with the president.



According to the MP, if issues raised by Serwaa Broni are true, “it proves the president has lowered the country’s standards and needs to be held accountable.”



In an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, Alhaji Fuseini called for a thorough investigation into the claims.



“There is a serious criminal element in these allegations and a claim of the use of the country’s resources. We, therefore, need to take appropriate actions after investigations.”



He indicated that rumours and claims by Serwaa Broni and her alleged affair with President Akufo-Addo had been sketchy until details emerged from her first interview. “The government’s silence over these allegations proves something is going on.”



Opposition Members of Parliament have hinted at plans to take legal action against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, following allegations by one Evelyn Serwaa Broni in a live video over the weekend.

The NDC caucus, in a statement signed by its leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said the allegations raised by Madam Broni raise issues of “abuse of office, human right violations and conduct which bring the high office of President of Ghana into disrepute,” hence the need for the caucus to take action.



Read the full statement below:



NDC Parliamentary Caucus Statement on the Nana Addo – Serwaa Broni Scandal



The NDC Caucus in Parliament has become aware of very scandalous allegations contained in an interview granted Mr. Ekow Kevin Taylor by Madam Evelyn Serwaa Broni on Easter Sunday, the 17th of April 2022. These allegations, if proven to be true, raise grave charges of abuse of office, human right violations, and conduct that bring the high office of the President of Ghana into disrepute.



The NDC Caucus has consequently requested and obtained a copy of the full interview in issue for further study, transcription and legal analysis. The caucus will very soon convey to Ghanaians the actions to be taken on the basis of the outcome of the ongoing legal analysis of the matter.



The caucus remains committed to holding public officers accountable to the high standards set by our constitution.

Signed,



Haruna Iddrisu



Minority Leader



Parliament of Ghana