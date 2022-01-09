Ghana has built credential as shining light of democracy - Adib Saani

Adib Saani, Security Analyst

Source: GNA

Adib Saani, a security analyst and Executive Director of the Jatikay Center for Human Security and Peace Building has stated that Ghanaians must preserve and consolidate the gains of democracy under the Fourth Republic.

According to him, the efforts of all stakeholders has made Ghana a democratic shining light in the sub-region.



“We have over the years been able to build on our democratic credentials and Ghana is a shining example among her West African (peers).”



He recounted that the nation went through peaceful elections and transfer of power from one elected political party to the other even though we had our own challenges during elections, Ghana had come a long way democratically.



He encouraged the youth to engage in entrepreneurial businesses instead of relying on government interventions for job creation.



Mr Saani also urged Ghanaians to understand the fact that whichever political party was in power the government is for all and we must all support the implementation of its policies.

“We all have a duty to defend the country in order to promote economic governance,” he said.



Mr. Saani was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the observance of the National Constitution Day.



The Constitution Day is a statutory public holiday observed on January 7th to mark the coming into effect of the 1992 Constitution and the birth of the Fourth Republic on that day in 1993.



The 1992 Constitution came into force for the Fourth Republic of Ghana, on January 7th, 1993, following its overwhelming approval in a referendum held on April 28th, 1992.