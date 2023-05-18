Ghana has developed into the hub for intellectual simulation and development – Hayford Siaw

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Library Authority, Hayford Siaw

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Library Authority, Hayford Siaw has expressed his pride in the country’s progress in the realm of intellectual stimulation and development.

Mr. Siaw emphasized the remarkable growth the country has witnessed in its library network and the increased availability of books on the shelves of public libraries – hence enhancing access to knowledge.



In an exclusive interview with Samuel Eshun on e.tv Ghana’s Fact Sheet, Mr. Siaw said, “Over the last six years, we have witnessed an extraordinary transformation in Ghana’s library landscape. Through numerous interventions and programmes implemented across the country, we have not only expanded our library network but also made significant strides in promoting lifelong learning.”



Mr. Siaw highlighted the impact of these initiatives, which have contributed to Ghana’s newfound reputation as a hub for intellectual stimulation and development.



He expressed his satisfaction with the positive image Ghana has cultivated, portraying the nation as one that is committed to fostering knowledge acquisition and exploration.



The GLA Boss also acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the Ghana Library Authority, the government, and various stakeholders in achieving this notable progress. He also emphasized the crucial role of technology in expanding access to information and resources.

Earlier this month, Ghana’s capital Accra formally took over as the 2023 World Book Capital of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) from the Mexican city of Guadalajara.



The global programme for 2023 was held under the theme: “Reading to Connect Minds for Social Transformation” which seeks to provide institutional support for lifelong learning as well as reinforce school and community infrastructure.



