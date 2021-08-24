Ghana has done well in upholding history but more can be done – Diallo Sumbry

• Diallo Sumbry has praised the nation for upholding its history

• He adds that more can be done when it comes to sharing Ghana's story with the rest of the world



• He made this in an interview on the "The Lowdown" on GhanaWeb TV



The Chief Executive Officer of the Adinkra Group, Diallo Sumbry has stated that more can be done in terms of upholding and telling the history of Ghana.



Mr Sumbry who is Ghana’s first African-American Tourism Ambassador in an exclusive interview on The Lowdown with Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei on GhanaWeb TV commended the nation's progress but added that more can be done to improve and add quality in telling our history and culture.



He said: "I am not sure if the setup is up to standard for people who live in Ghana, who are Ghanaians to embrace and get the history and culture that surrounds them…interestingly, there are people in South East DC who’s never been to North West DC…just like in Ghana where they are people who live in Cape Coast and have never been to Accra. There are people who live in Accra and have never been to Ada so it’s just not a Ghana thing when you start talking about access to information and education.

“I think Ghana has done a job with the tools that it has over the past few years in terms of history that is available to people who come. Can a better job be done? Yes, a better job can always be done but also there’s a magic discovery and going through whatever you have to go through to get to the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow... definitely more can be done to make it easy and more fulfilling experience that is a part of the reason I wrote the book. It is part of the reason why my team and I are developing tools that we think can help people have that experience in the most seamless and fulfilling way."



Also, Diallo Sumbry pointed out that history lessons taught at the formal school system barely depicts a true picture of Africa’s role in civilisation.



“When you look at formal education and how most people are taught history and where most of them get their information often comes from the public school system but nobody teaches history from an African and Power perspective."



Watch the full interview below:



